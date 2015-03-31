Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems And Services Sa
* Fy 2014 turnover at 1.9 billion euros versus 1.5 billion euros year ago
* Fy 2014 net loss at 7.6 million euros versus net profit of 21.3 million euros year ago
* Fy 2014 ebitda at 175.4 million euros versus 194.9 million euros year ago
* Net cash on dec. 31, 2014 at 416.9 million euros versus 143.3 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1BLgQmA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order