BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals FY operating revenues up 11.6 pct at 67.7 million euros
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)
March 31 Ithaca Energy Inc
* Production of 10,947 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2014 increasing to over 12,500 BOEPD in 1st qtr of 2015, in line with 2015 full year guidance of 12,000 BOEPD
* Loss after tax of $25 million reflecting non-cash post-tax impairments of $173 million due to lower near term oil price assumptions
* Hedging gains of $175 million in 2014 - additional hedging taken out post year end to further strengthen future cashflows
* Has increased oil hedging protection since start of year to mitigate against impact of further brent price weakness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 23 Noranda Income Fund said on Thursday zinc output at its Quebec plant, the second-largest in North America, was at 50-60 percent of normal operating levels as a five-and-a-half week long strike dragged on.