March 31 Heineken NV

* Heineken N.V. announces organisational changes to accelerate strategy delivery

* Changes will allow the business to better focus on growth opportunities, to be more agile in responding to consumer needs in the marketplace and be more cost effective in doing so.

* Business will be regrouped around 4 geographic regions

* Existing regions of Western Europe and Central and Eastern Europe will be united to form a single Europe region

* Existing Africa Middle East region will be combined with Russia and Belarus to form a new region

* Roles of chief marketing officer and chief sales officer will be combined at a global level in one chief commercial officer role

* Key functions currently within global business services are now successfully established and so will transfer to the cfo.

* New management group will be leaner and renamed executive team.

* Changes will underpin delivery of the company's medium term target of improving consolidated operating margin (beia) by around 40 basis points per annum

* New structure will be operational from July 1 2015 with Heineken's first half performance for 2015 reported under the existing regional structure on Aug. 3

* Chris Barrow, currently chief strategy officer, has decided to leave Heineken in July 2015