(Corrects the spelling of Esker company in the first bullet)

March 31 Esker SA :

* Neopost and Esker set up joint venture to market dematerialisation offer in France and abroad

* Under agreement, software as a service (SAAS) solutions, based on Esker's on-demand platform, will be marketed by the Neopost network under the names and colors of Neopost's distribution subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)