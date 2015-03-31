March 31 Probiodrug AG :

* FY 2014 net loss of 11.4 million euros ($12.30 million) compared with 9.8 million euros in 2013 - in line with company expectations

* FY 2014 operating loss 11.267 million euros versus 9.701 million euros loss year ago

* Sees FY 2015 net loss, approximately comparable with that of 2014