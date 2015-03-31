BRIEF-Medigus announces $7.5 million public offering
* Medigus Ltd - announced pricing of a best efforts public offering of 979,714 class a units at a purchase price per unit of $3.50
March 31 Probiodrug AG :
* FY 2014 net loss of 11.4 million euros ($12.30 million) compared with 9.8 million euros in 2013 - in line with company expectations
* FY 2014 operating loss 11.267 million euros versus 9.701 million euros loss year ago
* Sees FY 2015 net loss, approximately comparable with that of 2014
* CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 12,200 shares of common stock of Opko Health Inc as of March 23