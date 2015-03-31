BRIEF-Medigus announces $7.5 million public offering
* Medigus Ltd - announced pricing of a best efforts public offering of 979,714 class a units at a purchase price per unit of $3.50
March 31 Biotie Therapies Oyj :
* Announces start of patient enrolment into Phase 2a clinical study with BTT1023 in primary sclerosing cholangitis
* It is expected that requisite number of patients will have been treated by end of 2016 to enable futility analysis to be completed
* CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 12,200 shares of common stock of Opko Health Inc as of March 23