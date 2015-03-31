March 31 Kinnevik

* Says portfolio company Avito's Q4 revenues of RUR 1,262m (usd 22.4m) grew by 57% compared with Q4 2013 (RUR 802m).

* Adjusted EBITDA margin of 39% or RUR 489m (USD 8.7m), compared to Q4 2013 (RUR 202m)

* Avito owns and operates Russia's largest online classifieds site, Avito.ru