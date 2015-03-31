BRIEF-United Bank of India approves QIP issue price of 23.22 rupees per share
* Says approved QIP issue price of INR 23.22 per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2nYzb0e Further company coverage:
March 31 Kinnevik
* Says portfolio company Avito's Q4 revenues of RUR 1,262m (usd 22.4m) grew by 57% compared with Q4 2013 (RUR 802m).
* Adjusted EBITDA margin of 39% or RUR 489m (USD 8.7m), compared to Q4 2013 (RUR 202m)
* Avito owns and operates Russia's largest online classifieds site, Avito.ru Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Says approved QIP issue price of INR 23.22 per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2nYzb0e Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 0.24 yuan(pre-tax)/share to shareholders for FY 2016