BRIEF-Sinovac amends shareholder rights plan
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd - amendment extends expiration date of plan from March 27, 2017 to March 27, 2018
March 31 Brighter publ AB :
* Brighter AB to undertake rights issue with overallotment issue
* Board of directors of Brighter AB (publ) resolved on March 30, 2015 to undertake a rights issue of units composed of shares and warrants of about 16.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.89 million)
* If issue is oversubscribed, an overallotment issue of shares and warrants totaling 3 million crowns will be undertaken
* Upon full exercise of warrants, Brighter can raise additional capital of about 4.8-12 million crowns
