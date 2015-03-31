METALS-Copper faces weekly drop as supply concerns ease
LONDON, March 24 Copper steadied on Friday but was set to end the week almost 2 percent lower as workers agreed to resume work at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
March 31 Grainger Plc
* CEO Andrew Cunningham has informed board of his intention to retire from Grainger at next annual general meeting of company in Feb. 2016
* Board of Grainger will now initiate a process to identify suitable candidates for succession to CEO role. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 24 Copper steadied on Friday but was set to end the week almost 2 percent lower as workers agreed to resume work at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
LONDON, March 24 Prudential Chief Executive Mike Wells' pay fell 30 percent to 6.9 million pounds ($8.62 million) in 2016, the insurer's annual report showed on Friday.