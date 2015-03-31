March 31 Bank Fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg AG :

* FY net interest income 182.3 million euros ($196.45 million), 1.1 percent up

* FY net commissions income 43.7 million euros, 3.4 percent down

* FY EBT 89.8 million euros, 4 percent up

* FY tier 1 ratio 12.81 percent

* To propose FY 2014 dividend of 0.30 euros per share

* Sees FY 2015 net income before tax at least the same level as in the current fiscal year ($1 = 0.9280 euros)