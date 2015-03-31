METALS-Copper faces weekly drop as supply concerns ease
LONDON, March 24 Copper steadied on Friday but was set to end the week almost 2 percent lower as workers agreed to resume work at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
March 31 ABP Finance Plc
* GS Infrastructure Partners and Infracapital have signed an agreement for sale of their combined 33.33 pct stake in group.
* Transaction values combined 33.33 pct stake in ABP held by gsip and infracapital at 1.6 billion stg (on an equity value basis)
* Transaction is expected to complete in summer 2015, subject to receipt of customary anti-trust clearances.
* Consortium comprising Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Hermes Infrastructure agreed to acquire stake in group of at least 30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 24 Prudential Chief Executive Mike Wells' pay fell 30 percent to 6.9 million pounds ($8.62 million) in 2016, the insurer's annual report showed on Friday.