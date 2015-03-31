Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Ilyda SA :
* FY 2014 turnover at 2.5 million euros ($2.68 million) versus 3.6 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA loss at 0.18 million euros versus EBITDA profit of 0.35 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net loss at 1.64 million euros versus 1.31 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 0.78 million euros versus 1.23 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1FcznvF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9313 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order