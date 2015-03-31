Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Shs Viveon AG :
* FY group net income of 885,000 euros ($949,605) versus loss of 872,000 euros year ago
* Forecasts double-digit increase in EBITDA in 2015 on group level
* Sees FY 2015 revenue growth of more than 10 percent Source text - bit.ly/1FcBsaY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9320 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order