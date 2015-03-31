March 31 Anglogold Ashanti Ltd

* Seeks CC&V partner or buyer, receives Mali approach

* Confirmed that it has initiated a plan to identify a joint venture partner or buyer of its Cripple Creek & Victor mine in United States

* Pursuing a range of measures to simplify its portfolio, improve cash flow generation and reduce debt

* Can be no assurance that sale and purchase agreement for transactions will be entered into

* Confirms that it has been approached by a potential buyer who meets its qualifying criteria, and a binding bid has been requested.