March 31 Anglogold Ashanti Ltd
* Seeks CC&V partner or buyer, receives Mali
approach
* Confirmed that it has initiated a plan to identify a joint
venture partner or buyer of its Cripple Creek & Victor mine in
United States
* Pursuing a range of measures to simplify its portfolio,
improve cash flow generation and reduce debt
* Can be no assurance that sale and purchase agreement for
transactions will be entered into
* Confirms that it has been approached by a potential buyer
who meets its qualifying criteria, and a binding bid has been
requested.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: