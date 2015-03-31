UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Briju SA :
* Sells 4.5 tonnes of silver for 8.6 million zlotys ($2.3 million) to Allgemeine Gold und Silberscheidenanstalt AG on March 27
* The total value of contracts with the client between March 5 and March 31 amounts to 39.5 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8017 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.