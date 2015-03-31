UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Astrapak Ltd
* Will dispose of all fixed assets, including associated long-term liabilities, inventory and goodwill, of East Rand Plastics
* Disposal consideration in respect of transaction is based on an estimated value of 77.5 mln rand
* Represents a premium of 33.2 mln rand to book value of total net assets being disposed of in terms of transaction
* Effective date of deal will be first day of month following fulfilment of all conditions, expected to be on or about June 30 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.