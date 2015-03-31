UPDATE 1-Xenon Pharmaceuticals' acne drug fails mid-stage study
March 24 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday it would abandon its acne drug, after it failed to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study.
March 31 Paion AG :
* Announces initiation of US phase III clinical trial of Remimazolam for procedural sedation during colonoscopy
* Patient recruitment for phase III in colonoscopy is expected to complete before end of 2015
* Remimazolam's U.S. Phase III program to include two pivotal trials and one smaller safety trial launching in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 24 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday it would abandon its acne drug, after it failed to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study.
* Says approved investment in equity shares of VKT Pharma Pvt Ltd