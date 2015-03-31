Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Formpipe Software AB :
* Formpipe receives order from a Swedish university
* Total order value amounts to 1.7 million Swedish crowns ($196,923) and Formpipes partner Agio is service provider
* Of total order value, license revenues of 1 million crowns are recorded in Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6328 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order