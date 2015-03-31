March 31 Formpipe Software AB :

* Formpipe receives order from a Swedish university

* Total order value amounts to 1.7 million Swedish crowns ($196,923) and Formpipes partner Agio is service provider

* Of total order value, license revenues of 1 million crowns are recorded in Q1 of 2015