BRIEF-Xinhu Zhongbao's owner to increase holdings within six months
* Says owner Huang Wei to increase holdings of 300 million to 1.0 billion shares in the company within six months from March 9, 2017
March 31 Akelius Residential publ AB :
* Says the company and Heimstaden exchange properties
* Akelius buys 489 apartments in Vaxholm, Bromma, Solna and Hägersten in Stockholm area and at Möllevången in Malmö from Heimstaden
* At same time Heimstaden buys Akelius' properties in Trelleborg with 688 apartments
* Possession of properties takes place on June 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Co shareholders have approved acquisition of 10. 37 percent stake in the Co by the International Finance Corporation (IFC)