Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Plan Optik AG :
* Says FY 2014 consolidated revenues totaled 7.35 million euros ($7.90 million) (2013: 9.03 million euros year ago)
* Says FY 2014 consolidated net loss of 0.43 million euros (2013: consolidated net income of 0.42 million euros)
* FY 2014 EBIT loss of 0.45 million euros (2013: profit of 0.63 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order