UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Faurecia SA :
* Announces it is to offer an additional 100 million euro ($107.53 million), 3.125 percent senior notes due 2022 (the "2022 additional notes")
* Additional notes to be consolidated and form a single series with 500 million euros, 3.125 percent senior notes issued on March 17
* Net proceeds of 2022 additional notes offering to refinance short-term borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.