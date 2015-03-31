BRIEF-Xinhu Zhongbao's owner to increase holdings within six months
* Says owner Huang Wei to increase holdings of 300 million to 1.0 billion shares in the company within six months from March 9, 2017
March 31 Euronext:
* 681,828 new ordinary shares issued by Warehouses de Pauw will be listed on Euronext Brussels as of April 1
* Reference price for new Warehouses de Pauw shares: 70.33 euros
* Reason for Warehouses de Pauw share issue: asset contribution Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says Co shareholders have approved acquisition of 10. 37 percent stake in the Co by the International Finance Corporation (IFC)