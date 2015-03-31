BRIEF-Xinhu Zhongbao's owner to increase holdings within six months
* Says owner Huang Wei to increase holdings of 300 million to 1.0 billion shares in the company within six months from March 9, 2017
March 31 European Assets Trust NV :
* Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for blocklisting of 2,491,234 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.46 euro each Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says Co shareholders have approved acquisition of 10. 37 percent stake in the Co by the International Finance Corporation (IFC)