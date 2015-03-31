BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg recommends dividend of RUB 1.05/ord shr for 2016
* Recommends dividend of 1.05 rouble per ordinary share and of 0.11 rouble per preferred share for 2016, totaling to 463.7 million roubles ($8.10 million)
March 31 Nasdaq Helsinki:
* Says change of Orava Residential Real Estate Investment Trust plc's name to Orava Residential REIT plc will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from April 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Recommends dividend of 1.05 rouble per ordinary share and of 0.11 rouble per preferred share for 2016, totaling to 463.7 million roubles ($8.10 million)
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of bank rmb4.52 billion, down 8 percent