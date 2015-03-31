BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg recommends dividend of RUB 1.05/ord shr for 2016
* Recommends dividend of 1.05 rouble per ordinary share and of 0.11 rouble per preferred share for 2016, totaling to 463.7 million roubles ($8.10 million)
March 31 Renta 4 Banco SA :
* As a temporary measure investment institution Institucion de Inversion Colectiva (IIC) currently managed by Banco Madrid Gestion de Activos to be managed by Renta 4 Gestora
* Says Renta 4 Gestora to manage IIC if Cecabank SA acts as a temporarily designated depositary institution
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of bank rmb4.52 billion, down 8 percent