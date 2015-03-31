CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher as oil price gains
March 24 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices rose, supported by a fall in Saudi crude exports to the United States in March.
March 31 Folli Follie SA :
* FY 2014 sales at 0.99 billion euros ($1 billion) versus 0.89 billion euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA at 0.22 billion euros versus 0.19 billion euros year ago
* Net profits 141.2 million euros versus 344.6 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1FdSbuz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 24 The Bank of England is to increase the fees it levies on the banks it regulates to meet additional costs resulting from Britain's move to leave the European Union - and may have to ask for more cash later on.