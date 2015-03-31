BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics reports Q4 loss per share $0.15
* Eleven Biotherapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
March 31 Euromedica Provision Of Medical Services SA :
* Reports full year 2014 turnover of 186.4 million euros ($200.34 million) versus 177.8 million euros a year ago
* Full year 2014 EBITDA loss is 7.6 million euros versus EBITDA profit of 2.9 million euros a year ago
* Full year 2014 net loss is 63.5 million euros versus loss of 55.6 million euros a year ago
* Says net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 was 6.4 million euros versus 9.2 million euros on Dec. 31, 2013 Source text: bit.ly/19F5kl3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9304 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Xenon Pharmaceuticals announces XEN801 did not meet efficacy endpoints in phase 2 clinical trial in patients with moderate to severe acne