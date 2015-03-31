BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics reports Q4 loss per share $0.15
* Eleven Biotherapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
March 31 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :
* Says Grenoble University Hospital becomes the first hospital in France to set up a multidisciplinary optical biopsy program with the company's Cellvizio endomicroscopy platform Source text: bit.ly/1EYY9wI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Xenon Pharmaceuticals announces XEN801 did not meet efficacy endpoints in phase 2 clinical trial in patients with moderate to severe acne