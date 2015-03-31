Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Neopost SA :
* Neopost is in advanced negotiations to take a majority stake in Temando, an Australian technology company providing intelligent fulfillment software for the e-commerce and logistics industries
* Majority stake taken by Neopost in Temando could combine acquisition of existing shares and subscription to new shares through a reserved capital increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order