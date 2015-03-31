March 31 Stentys SA :

* FY 2014 net loss 17.8 million euros ($19.1 million) versus net loss of 11.7 million euros previous year

* FY sales rises from 3.4 million euros to 3.9 million euros, an increase of 13 pct

* Cash position at December 31, 2014 of 18.6 million euros