BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics reports Q4 loss per share $0.15
* Eleven Biotherapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
March 31 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :
* FY revenue 24.6 million euros ($26.43 million) versus 22.3 million euros year ago
* FY net loss group share 1.1 million euros versus 0.97 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1DnlBZF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9307 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Xenon Pharmaceuticals announces XEN801 did not meet efficacy endpoints in phase 2 clinical trial in patients with moderate to severe acne