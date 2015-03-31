March 31 Nireus Aquaculture SA :

* Says initiated merger by absorption of Sea Farm Ionian SA, balance sheet reference date set as March 31, 2015

* Says merger is a part of the restructuring of the group

* Says merger to result in the consolidation of fish farming and relevant activities

* Says merger to strengthen economies of scale and to enhance business efficiency Source text: bit.ly/1GIBABd

