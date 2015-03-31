BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg recommends dividend of RUB 1.05/ord shr for 2016
* Recommends dividend of 1.05 rouble per ordinary share and of 0.11 rouble per preferred share for 2016, totaling to 463.7 million roubles ($8.10 million)
March 31 M.W. Trade SA :
* Lends 5.04 million zlotys ($1.3 million) to a medical unit (Jednostka Medyczna) on March 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8012 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of bank rmb4.52 billion, down 8 percent