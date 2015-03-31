BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg recommends dividend of RUB 1.05/ord shr for 2016
* Recommends dividend of 1.05 rouble per ordinary share and of 0.11 rouble per preferred share for 2016, totaling to 463.7 million roubles ($8.10 million)
March 31 Blue Financial Services Ltd
* Forensic investigation commissioned by board of company in 2010 has been completed
* Has initiated legal proceedings against Absa Bank Ltd for recovery of 35 million rand together with interest thereon since 2009
* Plans to do a rights issue of 200 mln rand to recapitalize group
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of bank rmb4.52 billion, down 8 percent