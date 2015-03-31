March 31 Formpipe Software AB :

* Formpipe receives order from a Swedish authority worth 1 million Swedish crowns ($115,457)

* Of total order value, license revenues of 0.8 million crowns, are recorded in Q1 of 2015, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6612 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)