Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Ideal Group SA
* FY 2014 turnover at 42.7 million euros ($45.90 million) versus 32.3 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net profit at 1.3 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA at 2.1 million euros versus 1.8 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 1.24 million euros versus 1.09 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1IirqFD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
