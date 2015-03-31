March 31 Mitie Group Plc

* Share buy-back programme

* Arrangement with its broker, Investec Bank, to repurchase ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each

* Share buyback commencing on 1 April until 18 May 2015 or quantity of shares to be purchased under arrangement are purchased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)