March 31 Implanet SA :

* Says FY 2014 revenue (restated to not include Hanche) of 6.3 million euros, up 28 pct yoy

* FY net loss of 6.9 million euros versus loss of 6.8 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1OVp5Wp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)