March 31 Asia Resource Minerals Plc :
* Open offer and recapitalisation update
* ARMS is proposing to raise approximately £67.8 million by
way of open offer
* Repay $118.75 million of old notes (using proceeds of a
$95 million loan from arms to berau and cash held at Berau)
* Subscription price of 25 pence per open offer share
* Targeting completion of recapitalisation by end of June
2015
* ARMS board established internal working group chaired by
CEO to evaluate best strategy for business
* Aims to submit report in time for its conclusions, and its
recommendations as to their implementation, to be shared at AGM
