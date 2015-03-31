March 31 Asia Resource Minerals Plc :

* Open offer and recapitalisation update

* ARMS is proposing to raise approximately £67.8 million by way of open offer

* Repay $118.75 million of old notes (using proceeds of a $95 million loan from arms to berau and cash held at Berau)

* Subscription price of 25 pence per open offer share

* Targeting completion of recapitalisation by end of June 2015

* ARMS board established internal working group chaired by CEO to evaluate best strategy for business

* Aims to submit report in time for its conclusions, and its recommendations as to their implementation, to be shared at AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: