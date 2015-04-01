April 1 Alpha Petrovision Holding AG :

* FY 2014 operating profit before depreciation and impairments amounted to 0.6 million Swiss francs ($618,876) in comparison with a loss of 8.5 million francs in the previous year

* FY 2014 earnings of 7.0 million Swiss francs from the sale of oil and the receipt of royalty interests, increase of 109 pct

* FY 2014 total loss attributable to shareholders amounted to 5.2 million francs, in comparison with a total loss of 12.8 million francs in the previous year

* For 2015 expects an, in comparison with 2014, stable production volume; however, at a significantly lower average sales price