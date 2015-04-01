April 1 Ballast Nedam Nv :

* Has sold 75 pct of its investment in special purpose company (spc) of Zaanstad Penitentiary institution PPP project

* Will retain an interest of 25 pct of shares and will remain responsible for day to day project management of SPC

* Has its investment Zaanstad Penitentiary institution PPP project for amount of 11,5 million euros

* Sold 75 pct of its investment Zaanstad Penitentiary institution PPP project to a subsidiary of HICL infrastructure company