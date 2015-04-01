Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 1 Ballast Nedam Nv :
* Has sold 75 pct of its investment in special purpose company (spc) of Zaanstad Penitentiary institution PPP project
* Will retain an interest of 25 pct of shares and will remain responsible for day to day project management of SPC
* Has its investment Zaanstad Penitentiary institution PPP project for amount of 11,5 million euros
* Sold 75 pct of its investment Zaanstad Penitentiary institution PPP project to a subsidiary of HICL infrastructure company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, March 31 Spanish renewable energy firm Cox Energy is in advanced talks to bring in a partner for its South American operations, the company told Reuters on Friday.