April 1 Firstgroup Plc
* Overall trading for group in q4 was in line with
management's expectations,
* Uk bus: delivering volume growth and achieving positive
yield, with progress on cost efficiencies
* Uk rail: passenger demand continues to drive revenue and
earnings outperformance;
* "overall trading for year is in line with our expectations
and we continue to make progress with our multi-year
transformation plans,
* We expect to make solid margin progress in first student
for year,
