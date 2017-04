April 1 Stellar Diamonds Plc

* Commenced application process for a mining licence at its 100% owned 1.45 million carat tongo dyke-1 kimberlite project

* Low capital expenditure estimated at us$20 million to bring mine into production

* Funding primarily by debt structures being targeted

* Target of over 1 million carats mined in estimated 16 year mine life

* . Target of 120,000 carats production via surface mining in first 3 years

* Favourable response received from sierra leone stakeholders for decision to accelerate tongo towards mine development

* Area of tongo mine has been Ebola free for many months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)