BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Biosintez OJSC :
* Reports full year 2014 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 2.59 billion roubles ($44.33 million) versus 2.89 billion roubles a year ago
* Full year 2014 net profit to RAS is 38,000 roubles versus 95.31 million roubles a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1F1uD9G Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.4246 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: