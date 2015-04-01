April 1 S&T AG :

* FY revenues from sales reached 385.5 million euros ($415.84 million) (year ago: 337.9 million euros)

* Proposal to increase dividend to 0.07 euros for FY 2014

* FY consolidated income showed a strong y-on-y rise to 14.0 million euros (year ago: 11.9 million euros)

* Expects revenues to rise 20 pct to 465 million euros in 2015

* Foresees group's achieving in 2015 consolidated income of at least 15 million euros