BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
April 1 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :
* In-licenses targeted cancer therapy
Entered into license agreement for novel panRAF kinase inhibitors with consortium of organizations including Institute Of Cancer Research, London, Cancer Research Technology, Wellcome Trust and University Of Manchester
MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year