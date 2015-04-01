BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Txcell SA :
* Says net loss for year amounted to 8.3 million euros ($8.95 million) against 5.5 million euros in 2013, an increase of 1.2 million euros, excluding expenses related to share-based payments
* Full year revenue is 1.3 million euros versus 17,000 euros a year ago
* Says cash and cash equivalents stood at 13.9 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9277 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: