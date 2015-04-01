April 1 Txcell SA :

* Says net loss for year amounted to 8.3 million euros ($8.95 million) against 5.5 million euros in 2013, an increase of 1.2 million euros, excluding expenses related to share-based payments

* Full year revenue is 1.3 million euros versus 17,000 euros a year ago

* Says cash and cash equivalents stood at 13.9 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9277 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)