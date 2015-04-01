April 1 Be Think Solve Execute SpA :

* Signs 37 month master agreement for provision of professional services in the ICT consulting to a group of European banks

* Says agreement provides guaranteed minimum of 73 million euros ($78.65 million) over three years

* The contract will run from Jan 1, 2015 to Jan 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)