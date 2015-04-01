April 1 Ite Group Plc :
* Performance for first six months of financial year is in
line with management expectations
* Revenue for six month period to 31 March 2015 is estimated
to be circa 56 mln stg (six months to 31 March 2014: 71 mln stg)
* More stable oil price and a less volatile ruble have
helped to stabilise trading conditions in Russia over past two
months
* Volume sales for Russia remain circa 20 pct behind this
time last year
* Group's like-for-like trading volumes (which excludes
associates) are currently 16 pct behind this time last year
