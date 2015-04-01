BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
April 1 Bayer Ag
Says new phase 3 study in china confirms vision improvement for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration when receiving aflibercept solution (Eylea) for intravitreal injection
Says has submitted an application for marketing authorization of aflibercept solution for injection for treatment of patients with wet amd to china food and drug administration.
MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year